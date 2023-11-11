Russian media: 'Unknown people' derail train in Russia's Ryazan Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A freight train was derailed by unknown people on the morning of Nov. 11 near the town of Rybnoye in Russia's Ryazan Oblast, causing 19 carriages to fall off the tracks, the state-owned Moscow Railways reported.

The driver's assistant received minor injuries, and there was no environmental impact resulting from the derailment, the company claimed.

Other media organizations speculated it might have been the work of partisans, but The Kyiv Independent could independently confirm that. Kyiv has also not commented on the incident.

According to Russian Telegram channels, locals said that they heard explosions around the time the train derailed.

The previous day, a fire also broke out at a gunpowder plant in Kotovsk, a town in Russia's Tambov Oblast.

Local residents said they heard an explosion before the fire erupted at the factory.

The fire burned an area of over 300 meters. Russian media claimed the fire was extinguished after an hour and a half.

A fire at the Kotovsk gunpowder plant in June killed four people and injured 12 others. The regional governor later attributed the fire to human error and claimed it was not caused by an attack.

The plant manufactures ammunition for the Russian army, including gunpowder for small arms cartridges. It is one of the largest industrial facilities in Russia.

Sabotage operations have been carried out against targets both in Russia and in occupied parts of Ukraine.

A train carrying ammunition and fuel was blown up in occupied Melitopol on Oct. 13, in action that the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said was the work of the resistance movement operating in the area.