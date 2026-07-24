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Military factory in Russia's Kirov in flames after reported Flamingo attack, local authorities report casualties

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by Francis Farrell
Military factory in Russia's Kirov in flames after reported Flamingo attack, local authorities report casualties
A Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile purportedly launched at a military factory in the Russian city of Kirov, on the early morning of July 24, 2026. (Denys Shtilerman / X)

A major factory producing missile and aviation parts in the Russian city of Kirov was damaged in a Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile strike that left six dead and dozens more injured, Russian and Ukrainian authorities as well as local media reported on July 24.

Early in the morning, Kirov Oblast Governor Aleksandr Sokolov reported a missile attack on the city, located almost 800 kilometers northeast of Moscow.

Soon after — despite harsh penalties for uploading the results of such strikes in Russia — photos and videos emerged on Telegram channels showing smoke rising from the Avitek factory in the north of the city.

Avitek, part of Russian defense production giant Almaz-Antey, produces interceptor missiles for Soviet-era air defense systems including Tor and Osa, which are used in Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as other miscellaneous aircraft parts.

Six factory workers were killed in the attack, and another 26 injured, Sokolov said in the afternoon, adding that the fire had been extinguished.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the strike on Kirov, adding that the factory was making "components for the occupier's aircraft and missile systems, which are used, in particular, in the massive attacks against our cities and communities."

Flamingo producer Fire Point posted a video of the launch, confirming previous reports that it was one of the company's signature cruise missiles that damaged the facility.

Kirov is located 1,200 kilometers from the nearest Ukrainian-controlled territory. Of Ukraine's known arsenal of missiles it could only be in the range of Flamingo.

The strike was part of a larger mass attack on Russian territory, which included the destruction of three more warehouses of Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries.

Over the past year, Ukraine has steadily escalated missile and drone strikes deep inside Russia, targeting oil and gas infrastructure, defense production, and other key logistical enterprises.

While drones are often used for soft and flammable targets like oil refineries, the Flamingo cruise missiles, with their 1,000+ kilogram warhead, are usually reserved for larger military parts factories.

In one of the largest recent uses of the weapon, Flamingo missiles struck the Titan-Barrikady military plant in Volgograd on June 27.

The factory produces launchers for Russian ballistic missiles, including the Iskander system as well as strategic nuclear-capable Yars and Topol missiles.

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Major fire reported in St. Petersburg as Ukraine strikes Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries for fifth time in past week
RussiaUkraineUkrainian strikes in RussiaCruise missileFlamingo missileAviationKirov Oblast
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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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