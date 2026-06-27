Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian military plant in Volgograd

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

A Ukrainian missile strike reportedly targeted a Russian military facility in the city of Volgograd overnight on June 27, according to Russian independent outlet Astra.

Citing local residents, Astra reported explosions and a fire in the city as authorities issued a missile threat alert for Volgograd Oblast. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show smoke rising above the city.

According to eyewitness footage, the smoke was rising from the Titan-Barrikady military plant, a major defense facility that produces launchers for strategic missile systems.

Astra said it geolocated footage filmed from Moskovskaya Street, approximately 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) from the facility, and concluded that the smoke originated from the plant.

The outlet also reported that the strike was carried out using Ukrainian-made long-range Flamingo cruise missiles, citing its analysis of footage published by the monitoring channel Exilenova+.

Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov later confirmed that Ukrainian "high-speed aerial targets" struck the city overnight, damaging "production facilities at one of Volgograd's enterprises in the Krasnooktyabrsky District." While Bocharov did not identify the facility, Titan-Barrikady is located in the district he named.

Bocharov said 10 people were injured in the attack and were receiving medical attention. He added that localized fires were quickly extinguished and that no residential buildings were damaged.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the reported strike, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

According to Astra, Titan-Barrikady is one of Russia's leading military-industrial enterprises and is part of the state space corporation Roscosmos. The facility develops, tests, and manufactures launchers for Russia's strategic missile forces, including the Yars, Topol-M, and Sarmat missile systems, as well as launchers for Iskander-M tactical ballistic missiles. It also produces heavy artillery systems, naval artillery mounts, and coastal anti-ship missile systems.

The plant has been sanctioned by the European Union, the United States, Canada, Japan, and other countries in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.