Hi, this is Chris York reporting from Kyiv on day 1,328 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story:

Ukrainian drones struck the largest Russian oil depot in the city of Feodosia in occupied Crimea overnight on Oct. 13 sparking a massive blaze, a source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

"Drones hit at least five tanks. A large-scale fire is recorded on the territory of the oil depot," the source said.

Videos shared on social media during the night showed a large blaze and thick black smoke rising from the depot. Residents reported that the glow from the fire was visible from various parts of the city.

The source said an electricity substation in Feodosia had also been hit, as well as another in Simferopol.

"The SBU continues to systematically reduce the enemy's military, logistical and economic capacity to wage war against Ukraine," they added.

Russian air defenses intercepted 103 drones overnight across Russian and occupied Ukrainian territories, including 40 over Crimea, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed.

Russia convicts 190 people of treason and espionage in occupied Ukraine

Russia has convicted at least 190 people of espionage or treason in areas of occupied Ukraine, nearly a third of them women.

Read the full story at iStories.

Russia denies its submarine malfunctioned off the coast of France



Russia has denied that one of its submarines suffered a malfunction and surfaced off the coast of northern France last week.

We. Are. Watching. 👀

📍 Atlantic Ocean

⚓ A French Navy frigate 🇫🇷 conducts surveillance of the Alliance’s maritime approaches, marking the presence of a Russian submarine 🇷🇺 operating on the surface off the coast of Brittany. NATO stands ready to defend our Alliance with… pic.twitter.com/SeTh3Ij7NN — NATO Maritime Command (@NATO_MARCOM) October 9, 2025

Read the full story on Reuters.

314 Belarusian nationals killed fighting for Russia

At least 314 Belarusian citizens have been killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, according to a report published on Oct. 13 by the Ukrainian project "I Want to Live."

Belarus remains one of Russia's closest allies in the war against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian authorities have reportedly been recruiting Belarusians through draft commissions operating inside Belarus.

Earlier, the "I Want to Live" project published the names of 1,338 Belarusian nationals who have fought — or are still fighting — on Russia's side. The organization estimated that roughly one in four of them has died.

Yet, the group noted that this list is incomplete, and the actual death toll may be significantly higher.

Kaja Kallas arrives in Kyiv

Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 13 for discussions with Ukrainian officials on Europe's financial and military support for the war-torn country.

The talks will also concern Ukraine's energy sector and "holding Russia accountable for its war crimes," Kallas said on X.

Ukrainians inspire the world with their courage.

Their resilience calls for our full support.



I am in Kyiv today for talks on financial and military support, the security of Ukraine’s energy sector, and holding Russia accountable for its war crimes. pic.twitter.com/xQ3juq9aTT — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 13, 2025

Trump says he will urge Putin to end war or face the US sending Tomahawks



Last updated: 1:04 p.m. Kyiv time.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct. 12 that he is prepared to send long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine but said he plans to first discuss the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest, about the Tomahawks,” Trump told reporters. “Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so.”

When asked if he meant he would speak with Putin before supplying the missiles, Trump said that possibility depends on Moscow’s willingness to end the war.

“Maybe I’ll talk to him. I might say, look, if the war is not settled, I’ll send them the Tomahawks,” he said, calling the weapon “a very offensive weapon.”

3 killed, 18 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

Last updated: 1:04 p.m. Kyiv time.

At least three people have been killed and 18 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Oct. 13.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 69 out of the 82 Shahed-type attack drones and other drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Thirteen drone strikes were recorded at seven locations.

In Kherson Oblast, five people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

One person was killed and six injured in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian drones hit civilian infrastructure starting a large fire in warehouses in the oblast, according to Governor Oleh Kiper

Two men aged 50 and 45 were injured in first-person-view drone strikes in Sumy Oblast, according to the regional military administration.

In Chernihiv Oblast, five people were injured and a train was hit by a drone, local authorities reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,121,570 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Last updated: 1:01 p.m. Kyiv time.

Russia has lost around 1,121,570 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 13.

The number includes 1,140 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,251 tanks, 23,345 armored fighting vehicles, 64,043 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,599 artillery systems, 1,520 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,225 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 69,242 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.