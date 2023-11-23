Media: SBU allegedly eliminates high-ranking collaborator in Belgorod

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reportedly killed Ukrainian collaborator Oleksandr Slisarenko, previously installed by Russia as a deputy head of occupation authorities in Kharkiv Oblast, New Voice reported on Nov. 23, citing undisclosed sources.

Slisarenko, a former employee of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, was allegedly assassinated in the Russian city of Belgorod, law enforcement sources told Ukrinform.

The collaborator was said to have died in the hospital after his car was allegedly blown up on Nov. 16.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report.

Slisarenko was an active member of Kharkiv Anti-Maidan in 2014 – pro-Russian demonstrations aimed against the EuroMaidan Revolution and the post-revolution government.

He fought in Russian proxy forces in Luhansk Oblast between 2021 and 2022 and was made "deputy head" of occupation authorities in Kharkiv Oblast in 2022, New Voice said.

The collaborator was reportedly involved in atrocities against the Ukrainian population on occupied territories and was suspected of treason by the SBU.

Ukrainian media reported in late October that the SBU was behind the attack that seriously injured pro-Russian politician Oleg Tsaryov in Crimea.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his Telegram channel on Nov. 23 that he received a report from the SBU's chief Vasyl Maliuk on "new results in countering enemy operations and collaborators."