A shooting that seriously injured pro-Russian politician Oleg Tsaryov in Crimea was allegedly a special operation by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), Ukrinform reported on Oct. 27, citing its sources in the SBU.

According to an undisclosed intelligence source of Ukrainska Pravda, Tsaryov "has long been on the list of traitors who must answer for their crimes and is therefore an absolutely legitimate target."

"He is not just a fanatic follower of the 'Russian World,' but a person who personally came with Russian tanks to capture Kyiv," Ukrainska Pravda's source said.

The politician was reportedly shot in the early hours of Oct. 27 and is now in a hospital in serious condition.

Tsaryov is a Dnipro-born businessman and former lawmaker for the former pro-Russian Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych's Party of the Regions.

Following the EuroMaidan Revolution, he nominated himself as a candidate for the 2014 presidential elections but later withdrew his candidacy, claiming his safety was at risk.

He went on to serve as an official of Russia's illegitimate proxies in Ukraine's Donbas region.