Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Polish Foreign Ministry surprised by Morawiecki's statement on arms transfers

by Martin Fornusek September 21, 2023 8:56 PM 3 min read
Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki speaks to the press alongside U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus on April 11, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Polish Foreign Ministry was surprised by the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's statement that Poland is not sending more weapons to Ukraine as it is rearming itself, the news portal RMF24 reported on Sept. 21.

According to the news outlet, Poland's head of government likely did not consult his words with the foreign ministry.

Previously on Sept. 20, Morawiecki told Polsat News that Warsaw is no longer supplying Kyiv with arms, as it is shifting focus on restocking its own military arsenal.

Media outlets have connected the announcement to the ongoing dispute between Poland and Ukraine over an embargo on Ukrainian grain, which saw tensions rise between the traditionally close allies.

The Polish government spokesperson Piotr Müller clarified that Warsaw continues to supply arms and ammunition that are part of previously agreed deliveries.

The official added that the hub in Rzeszów for Western military assistance flowing to Ukraine also continues to operate.

According to RMF24, the foreign ministry staff reiterated the same position, saying that Poland is currently delivering a shipment of Krab self-propelled howitzers. The ministry's officials are reportedly waiting for the return of Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau from the U.S. to receive instructions on how to address the issue.

Regarding the halt of the arms flow, RMF24 argued that Warsaw simply ran out of arms it could provide without jeopardizing its own security, adding that the Polish arms industry continues to refill the stocks.

Commenting on any potential future arms shipments for Ukraine, Polish State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said that "at the moment it is as the prime minister said - in the future, we will see."

According to the Polish Defense Ministry, the country's military aid for Ukraine amounted to 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) by July. This support included a wide range of weaponry from MiG-29 jets and tanks to armored vehicles and artillery.

Sławomir Sierakowski: The strongest army in Europe?
There is a growing belief that Poland will soon have Europe’s strongest army. Poland’s ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), has not missed any opportunity to drum this message home, and one increasingly hears it being echoed abroad, too. But is it true? The claim largely rests
The Kyiv IndependentSławomir Sierakowski

Ukraine's dispute with Poland, traditionally one of its most ardent supporters in its struggle against Russian aggression, was sparked by Warsaw's decision to extend the import ban on Ukrainian grain products past its expiration date set by the EU on Sept. 15.

The EU instituted the measure in May at the request of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria, who feared that the influx of cheaper Ukrainian products would put pressure on their farmers.

In response to Poland's decision, Kyiv said it would sue Warsaw in the World Trade Organization and also threatened to introduce an embargo on onions, tomatoes, cabbage, and apples from Poland.

‎This Week in Ukraine: Ukrainian grain exports, and the mayhem they cause in Europe on Apple Podcasts
‎Show This Week in Ukraine, Ep Ukrainian grain exports, and the mayhem they cause in Europe - May 5, 2023
Apple Podcasts

Polish Prime Minister responded that if Ukraine imposes such restrictions, his country will extend the import ban on further products.

During his speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called out the "alarming" behavior of Ukraine's partners regarding the grain import bans.

While not naming specific countries, the statement came shortly after Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia said they would prolong the import restrictions.

In protest to Zelensky's statement at the U.N. headquarters, the Polish government also summoned Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych, PAP reported.

The dispute arose just as Poland heads for a parliamentary election in October. The governing Law and Justice (PiS) party hopes to secure the backing of voters from rural regions who would be most likely affected by the influx of Ukrainian grain.

Opposition leader Donald Tusk who wants to unseat the right-wing party criticized the apparent escalation of the grain disputes by PiS as "dangerous and disturbing."

He also denounced Morawiecki's words on the weapons transfers, calling it a "moral and geopolitical scandal," and accused PiS of using the disputes for their election campaign.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.