Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poland threatens further import bans, summons Ukrainian ambassador over grain dispute

by Martin Fornusek September 20, 2023 4:43 PM 2 min read
Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland's prime minister, speaks during a a joint news conference with Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that Warsaw may expand the list of banned Ukrainian goods if Kyiv imposes its own import embargo on certain Polish food products, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported on Sept. 20.

This is only the latest move in the ongoing dispute between the two countries, sparked by Poland's decision to extend the import ban on Ukrainian grain products past its expiration date set by the EU on Sept. 15.

The EU instituted the measure in May at the request of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria, who feared that the influx of cheaper Ukrainian products would put pressure on their farmers.

In response to Poland's decision, Kyiv said it would sue Warsaw in the World Trade Organization and also threatened to introduce an embargo on onions, tomatoes, cabbage, and apples from Poland.

The disagreement has strained Ukraine's relationship with Poland, traditionally one of its most ardent supporters in the face of Russian aggression.

During his speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called out the "alarming" behavior of Ukraine's partners regarding the grain import bans.

While not naming specific countries, the statement came shortly after Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia said they would prolong the import restrictions.

In protest to Zelensky's statement at the U.N. headquarters, the Polish government also summoned Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych, PAP reported.

Previously, the two countries summoned each other's ambassadors in a diplomatic dispute during the summer, after a Polish official said that Ukraine should be more grateful for the aid it is receiving.

Zelensky at UN: Russia’s aggression poses threat beyond Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 19 that Russia’s war against Ukraine poses a threat to global security as the Kremlin weaponizes energy and food against nations across the world.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.