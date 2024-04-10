Media: Almost 3 quarters of Germany's arms exports in 2024 intended for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

From January 1 to March 27, the German government approved the export of military goods worth at least 4.89 billion euros (around $5.3 billion), with almost three-quarters of this amount intended for Ukraine, the German news agency DPA reported on April 10.

Germany has become one of Ukraine's leading military donors, second only to the U.S. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Germany has supplied Ukraine with 17.7 billion euros (around $19 billion) in military assistance as of January.

During the said period of 2024, the German government approved the export of arms and military equipment worth 3.54 billion euros ($3.8 billion) to Ukraine, according to information released by the German Economy Ministry and obtained by DPA.

The largest recipient country after Ukraine was Singapore, followed by India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, the agency added.

Berlin has recently delivered a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, containing artillery shells, drones, and armored vehicles, among other supplies, the German government said on April 10.