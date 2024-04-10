Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Media: Almost 3 quarters of Germany's arms exports in 2024 intended for Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2024 5:56 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian tank crew receives training on the maintenance of German-made Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks at a military training ground of the Bundeswehr on May 05, 2023 near Klietz, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
From January 1 to March 27, the German government approved the export of military goods worth at least 4.89 billion euros (around $5.3 billion), with almost three-quarters of this amount intended for Ukraine, the German news agency DPA reported on April 10.

Germany has become one of Ukraine's leading military donors, second only to the U.S. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Germany has supplied Ukraine with 17.7 billion euros (around $19 billion) in military assistance as of January.

During the said period of 2024, the German government approved the export of arms and military equipment worth 3.54 billion euros ($3.8 billion) to Ukraine, according to information released by the German Economy Ministry and obtained by DPA.

The largest recipient country after Ukraine was Singapore, followed by India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, the agency added.

Berlin has recently delivered a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, containing artillery shells, drones, and armored vehicles, among other supplies, the German government said on April 10.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:42 AM

EU preparing 14th sanctions package against Russia this spring.

"We have started preparing a 14th sanctions package, which should be adopted in spring," Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said at the "Standing with Ukraine: European Parliament's legacy for the sanctions regime" conference of the Socialists and Democrats parliamentary group in Brussels.
