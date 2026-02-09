KI logo
Russia

Mazda quietly returns to Russian market despite 2022 'exit,' report says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Mazda quietly returns to Russian market despite 2022 'exit,' report says
A Mazda Motor Corp. sign hangs in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 3, 2019. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Mazda vehicles have reentered the Russian market despite the Japanese automaker's formal suspension of operations following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to a report by the KSE Institute and the civil society coalition B4Ukraine published on Feb. 5.

The findings raise concerns that Mazda Motor Corporation continues to generate revenue in Russia, even after announcing its withdrawal in 2022 "due to the situation in Ukraine," as its locally registered unit resumes sales of new vehicles with warranties.

According to the report, Mazda's Russian subsidiary has publicly introduced two crossover models — the CX-5 and CX-50 — sourced from a plant in China and sold with official warranties.

Russian pro-state outlet RBC also reported that more than 2,000 new Mazda vehicles have been registered in Russia since the start of the year, marking the first time the brand has entered the country's top 10 best-selling carmakers.

Mazda previously exited the country by divesting from its joint venture with Sollers at the Vladivostok plant, selling its 50% stake for one euro in 2022 while retaining the right to repurchase the assets.

In November 2025, the company lost that right, becoming the first foreign automaker to permanently forfeit a buyback option after leaving Russia.

Despite the formal exit, Mazda's Russian unit reported revenue of 1.6 billion rubles (about $21 million) in 2024, according to official financial filings cited in the report. The authors said this effectively supports Russia's war economy.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to the automaker for a comment.

The KSE Institute and B4Ukraine urged Mazda to take "concrete steps toward a complete and responsible exit from the Russian market."

They also called on the Japanese government to encourage responsible corporate withdrawals through incentives while introducing deterrents such as financial penalties for companies that continue operating in Russia.

The report cited the U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which call for transparency and accountability in business operations linked to conflict-affected areas, including public reporting on Russia-related activities.

Mazda Motor Corporation, headquartered in Hiroshima, is one of Japan's major automakers and is best known for producing passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and sports cars.

JapanBusiness
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

