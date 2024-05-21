Man injured in Russian May 17 attack on Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 53-year-old man injured in a Russian strike on the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast on May 17 died in the hospital, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on May 21.

Lyptsi, a village 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the Russian border and around 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the embattled town of Vovchansk, reportedly came under Russian attack amid Moscow's offensive in the region.

The strike with a multiple rocket launcher damaged a house and injured the man, Syniehubov said.

Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and a number of border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

Seven people reportedly suffered from shock after Russia attacked Ukraine's second-largest city with drones and missiles on May 21.

Russian troops also attacked a recreation center in a northern suburb of Kharkiv on May 19, killing seven civilians, including a pregnant woman, and wounding 28, the local authorities said.