Russia struck Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv with drones overnight on May 21, injuring four civilians.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov said all of the injured were treated on the scene. Several private residences and garages caught fire following the attack.

According to the Kharkiv city mayor Ihor Terekhov, the drones struck a local recreation center.

Emergency workers have been dispatched to the sites of attacks.