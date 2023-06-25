Macron says Wagner rebellion shows divisions within the Russian government

This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron said on June 25 in an interview with the French news outlet Le Provence that the armed rebellion carried out by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his notorious Wagner mercenary group reveals divisions within Russia's government.

During the early hours of June 24, Yevgeny Prigozhin launched an armed insurrection directed towards Moscow. Wagner occupied two major Russian regional cities before abruptly ending the rebellion less than 24 hours later after it began.

President Macron told Le Provence reporters that he “followed the events hour by hour, in conjunction with the main partners of France...it shows the divisions that exist within the Russian regime, the fragility of both its armies and its auxiliary forces like the Wagner group."

Additionally, the French president reaffirmed the importance of supporting the Ukrainian war effort amidst the evident instability of Russia's internal power structures.

"This should force us to be extremely vigilant and fully justifies the support we provide to the Ukrainians in their resistance."