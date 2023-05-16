Macron: France to give Ukraine missiles that would 'allow it to resist' Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with TF1 on May 16, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France would provide missiles with a range that would "allow Ukraine to resist."

Macron did not specify the type of missiles, but he emphasized that France is providing Ukraine with weapons to defend itself against Russia, not to attack it.

"We are not waging war with Russia, we are helping Ukraine to resist the Russian aggressor. This means that we are not supplying weapons that can reach Russian soil or attack Russia," Macron said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Macron in Paris on May 14 during his European tour, which also included trips to Germany, the U.K., and Italy.

"Ukraine's connection to Europe is only growing stronger, while pressure on Russia is increasing," said Zelensky prior to the meeting with Macron, adding that the "most important questions of bilateral relations" would be discussed.