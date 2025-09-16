Lukashenko pardons another 25 political prisoners ahead of Unity Day

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 25 people convicted of what authorities described as "extremist crimes" ahead of the country's Unity Day holiday, his press service said on Sept. 16.

The decree freed 12 women and 13 men, most under the age of 40. Officials said several of those pardoned had children, including one woman who is a mother of many. One prisoner "committed an offense" while still a minor.

According to Lukashenko's office, all of those released admitted guilt, expressed remorse, and pledged to lead law-abiding lives.

The announcement comes days after Belarus freed 52 political prisoners following negotiations with a U.S. delegation.

That group included opposition politicians, journalists, protesters, and 14 foreign nationals. Among those released were Belarusian opposition politician Nikolai Statkevich, journalist Ihar Losik, Belsat TV reporter Irina Slavnikova, and journalist-editor Pavel Mozheyko.

Following the release, Washington agreed to lift sanctions imposed on Belavia, Belarus's state airline, and allow it to service and buy parts for its Boeing aircraft.

U.S. presidential envoy John Cole, who visited Minsk, said the United States also hopes to reopen its embassy in Belarus, though no date has been set.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, is widely seen as a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He allowed Russian forces to use Belarusian territory to launch attacks on Ukraine at the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022.