Lithuania closes airspace near Belarus ahead of joint Russian-Belarusian military drills

Lithuania has closed its airspace along the border with Belarus until Oct. 1, citing security risks tied to drones and upcoming Russian-Belarusian military exercises, the Defense Ministry said on Aug. 21, according to BNS.

Belarus has played a crucial role as Russia's ally in the full-scale war against Ukraine, providing its territory as a launchpad for Russian military operations.

The decision, approved by Lithuania's Ministry of Transport and Communications at the request of Lithuania's armed forces, was taken "in view of the security situation and threats to society, including risks to civil aviation due to violations of airspace by unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Officials noted that the ban could be extended if drone incursions from Belarusian territory continue.

Lithuania has reported several such incidents in recent weeks. The most recent occurred on Aug. 1, when an unidentified drone triggered a days-long search before being discovered at the Gaiziunai training ground in the central Jonava district.

Authorities later identified it as a Russian-made Gerbera drone carrying about two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of explosives.

In response, Lithuania has strengthened its air defenses, announced plans to fortify its border, and committed to purchasing new detection and counter-drone systems.

The closure comes ahead of the "Zapad-2025" military drills, scheduled to take place in Belarus from Sept. 12 to 16. Minsk said the joint exercises with Russia are intended to test both countries' ability to ensure security and repel possible aggression.

The Zapad-2025 drills will involve around 13,000 troops and are among the largest joint exercises held by Russia and Belarus.