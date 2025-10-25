KI logo
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Europe

Lithuania closes airports, Belarus border crossings after 'smuggling balloons' incident

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Lithuania closes airports, Belarus border crossings after 'smuggling balloons' incident
Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene in Warsaw, Poland, on Oct. 7, 2025 (Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lithuania has closed its last two operational border crossings with Belarus and the country's largest airports after another incident involving balloons launched from Belarusian territory, Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene announced on Oct. 24.

The move comes after a series of airspace violations involving balloons carrying contraband cigarettes. On Oct. 5 and 21, Lithuanian authorities were forced to close the airspace above Vilnius, leading to the cancellation of dozens of flights.

"The State Border Guard Service has closed the Salcininkai and Medininkai border crossing points until noon tomorrow," Ruginiene wrote on Facebook, citing national security concerns.

Ruginiene added that a large group of "smuggling balloons" was launched from Belarus toward Lithuania, prompting the temporary suspension of operations at Vilnius and Kaunas airports.

"The services are acting in accordance with the decisions taken at this week's National Security Commission meeting. Next week, the commission will meet again to assess the effectiveness of the measures taken and determine what else can be done," she said.

The latest incident marks the third such violation in a month.

Belarus, ruled by dictator Alexander Lukashenko since 1994, remains one of Moscow's closest allies and has provided Russia with political, economic, and military support during its full-scale war in Ukraine.

Lithuania shares a 680-kilometer (420-mile) border with the country.

The closure follows a surge in suspicious aerial incidents across Europe, fueling fears of hybrid operations linked to Russia. In early October, Munich International Airport faced two consecutive disruptions over suspected drone activity.

Similar incidents briefly grounded flights in Oslo and Copenhagen, while in September, Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that violated its airspace. Days later, Romania reported that a Russian drone had crossed its border but chose not to engage.

Russia has upgraded its already devastating glide bombs
Russia has begun using long-range glide bombs, known as KABs, to hit residential areas deep behind the front line. In the last week, Moscow has, for the first time, targeted Mykolaiv, Poltava, and the city of Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast with these weapons. Lozova, located 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the front line, was hit by a UMPB-5R bomb on Oct. 18 that struck a residential neighborhood, injuring five civilians and destroying multiple homes. On Oct. 24, Odesa was reportedly attacked by KABs
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
LithuaniaHybrid warfareEuropean alliesBorder security
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a reporter at The Kyiv Independent, covering foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa, working there for two years from the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half at the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, October 25
Friday, October 24
Show More

Editors' Picks