KI logo
Monday, October 27, 2025
Europe

Lithuania closes border crossings with Belarus indefinitely after balloons violate airspace for 3rd night in row

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Lithuania closes border crossings with Belarus indefinitely after balloons violate airspace for 3rd night in row
Illustrative image: Lithuanian border guard officers patrol by the metal fence at the Lithuanian-Belarusian border on July 10, 2023 in Dieveniskes, Lithuania. (Omar Marques/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Lithuania has closed its border crossings with Belarus indefinitely after balloons from Belarus violated its airspace for the third night in a row, officials said on Oct. 26-27.

Vilnius International Airport temporarily suspended operations for several hours on Oct. 26-27 due to one or more balloons flying in the direction of the airport, airport officials said. The incident marks the third night in a row and fourth time this week airspace violations have halted air traffic in Lithuania.

Border crossings with Belarus have been closed for "an indefinite period" in response to the latest incident, Lithuania's National Crisis Management Center (NKVC) announced.

Previous violations over the past few days resulted in temporary closures at border crossings. On Oct. 24, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene announced an initial incident involving balloons, saying that a large group of "smuggling balloons" was launched from Belarus towards Lithuania. Vilnius and Kaunas airports closed temporarily in response.  

The following night, air traffic at Vilnius Airport was halted again following reports of balloons launched from Belarusian territory. Lithuania temporarily closed its last two operational border crossings with Belarus after each incident.

Earlier in October, Lithuania reported a series of airspace violations involving balloons carrying contraband cigarettes. On Oct. 5 and 21, Lithuanian authorities were forced to close the airspace above Vilnius, grounding dozens of flights.

Lithuania shares a 680-kilometer (420-mile) border with Belarus. In September, following a Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace, Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic said Lithuania was prepared to close the border with Belarus immediately if provoked.

The drone breach was followed by a wave of suspicious aerial incidents across Europe, fueling fears of hybrid operations linked to Russia.

More than Tomahawks: what Ukraine’s soldiers say they actually need
While Ukraine also lacks Western-supplied weapons, soldiers and commanders say shortages of basics — cars, drones and people — make holding back Russia extremely difficult. Even as Kyiv seeks U.S. approval for Tomahawks, they say critical, rudimentary gear is the more pressing need.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
LithuaniaAirspaceAirportsEastern Europe
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 27
Monday, October 27
More than Tomahawks: what Ukraine’s soldiers say they actually need.

While Ukraine also lacks Western-supplied weapons, soldiers and commanders say shortages of basics — cars, drones and people — make holding back Russia extremely difficult. Even as Kyiv seeks U.S. approval for Tomahawks, they say critical, rudimentary gear is the more pressing need.

‘More to come,’ HUR says, as sabotage fires spread across Russia.

Russia faces an increase in the arson and “spontaneous combustion” of electrical panels, railway relay cabinets, and other infrastructure helping Moscow wage its war against Ukraine over the past week, a source at Ukraine’s military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent.

Video
Russia’s war on civilians | Ukraine This Week

The episode covers Russian war crimes in Pokrovsk and continued attacks on Ukrainian cities, including missile strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv. While Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire with Ukraine, has President Trump finally shifted his approach to Russia?

Sunday, October 26
Show More

Editors' Picks