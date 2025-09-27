KI logo
Lavrov tells UN Russia has no plans to attack Europe, warns of 'decisive response' to aggression

by Olena Goncharova
Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Sept. 28, 2024. )Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told world leaders at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 28 that Moscow has "no intention" of attacking European countries, while warning that "any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response."

His remarks come amid rising concern in Europe over unauthorized flights into NATO airspace. Alliance jets recently downed drones over Poland, while Estonia reported that Russian fighter jets entered its airspace and remained there for 12 minutes.

Russia has denied the accusations, claiming the drones did not target Poland and blaming Ukrainian signal-jamming for sending them off course. Estonia’s allegations of airspace violations were also rejected by Moscow. European officials, however, view the incidents as deliberate provocations designed to test NATO’s reaction.

"Russia has never had and does not have any such intentions," Lavrov said, referring to claims that Moscow could attack NATO countries. "However, any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response."

Similar reassurances were heard before. Moscow repeatedly denied planning to invade Ukraine, but on Feb. 24, 2022, Russian forces launched air strikes and a ground assault from multiple directions — from Belarus toward Kyiv, from Crimea in the south, and from occupied Donbas toward Kharkiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters earlier this week that he believed Ukraine could reclaim all territory lost to Russia — a notable departure from earlier remarks suggesting Kyiv might have to cede land. Trump made the comments after meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN gathering. Zelensky later described their talks as “a good meeting.”

Lavrov repeated Moscow’s claim that it remains open to talks. “Russia has been and remains open to negotiations to eliminate the root causes of the conflict from the very beginning. We have repeatedly proposed to agree on legally binding security guarantees,” he said, blaming Kyiv and Western allies for refusing dialogue.

He also accused NATO of attempting to “militarily encircle all of Eurasia” and said both the alliance and the EU “should have no doubts” about Russia’s willingness to respond militarily if threatened.

Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

September 27
