Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Latvia pledges 2 million euros for reconstruction of Chernihiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2023 5:59 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chernihiv will receive two million euros from Latvia for the city's reconstruction, the Chernihiv City Council reported on May 24.

According to the Chernihiv City Council, the funds' use has already been determined and will include equipment for educational institutions and restoring Chernihivvodokanal's facilities, responsible for the city's drinking water and sewage disposal.

Oleksandr Lomako, the acting mayor of Chernihiv, went into detail about the destruction of public facilities caused by the Russian full-scale invasion, what has been done to restore them so far, how much money the city itself is able to invest in reconstruction, and what other resources it needs.

"The city does not have the opportunity to restore everything on its own. The state's priorities are now combat operations and the defense of the country, so we are actively cooperating with international donors and organizations to attract their help to restore Chernihiv," Lomako said.

Chernihiv Oblast is located in the north of Ukraine along the Russian border which has made it particularly vulnerable to attacks.

The Latvian delegation, led by Economy Minister Ilze Indriksone, was informed about the city's main reconstruction needs during the meeting. They were also provided with information regarding future reconstruction plans so that Latvia can determine its involvement in the implementation of specific projects.

The Kyiv School of Economics reported in late March that Russia's war against Ukraine had caused over $138 billion in damages across the country, including an estimated $36.2 billion in damages to infrastructure.

Power Lines Bonus Ep. 11 — Q&A on Rebuilding
We reached out to our listeners on Twitter to see what they wanted to be answered on rebuilding, both now and after the war. We received a lot of questions, but most can be boiled down to “how on earth are we going to pay for this?” In this bonus
Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.