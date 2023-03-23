Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Kyiv School of Economics: Russia's war has caused over $138 billion in damages in Ukraine

March 23, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

The total damages in Ukraine caused by Russia's war have reached almost $143.8 billion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.

This figure is a $6 billion increase as of the end of January when KSE estimated in a report that Russia's full-scale invasion caused over $138 billion worth of damages.

The Kyiv School of Economics regularly publishes data on damages caused to Ukraine by Russia's full-scale invasion as part of its "Russia will pay" project.

According to the latest figures, Russia's war has damaged or destroyed over 150,000 residential buildings, including houses, apartment buildings, and dormitories, totaling $53.6 billion in damages. Damages to infrastructure are estimated at $36.2 billion.

These new figures include for the first time damages caused to Ukraine's forests, KSE said in its report, totaling $4.5 billion.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
