Kyiv School of Economics: Russia's war has caused over $138 billion in damages in Ukraine

The total damages in Ukraine caused by Russia's war have reached almost $143.8 billion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.

This figure is a $6 billion increase as of the end of January when KSE estimated in a report that Russia's full-scale invasion caused over $138 billion worth of damages.

The Kyiv School of Economics regularly publishes data on damages caused to Ukraine by Russia's full-scale invasion as part of its "Russia will pay" project.

According to the latest figures, Russia's war has damaged or destroyed over 150,000 residential buildings, including houses, apartment buildings, and dormitories, totaling $53.6 billion in damages. Damages to infrastructure are estimated at $36.2 billion.

These new figures include for the first time damages caused to Ukraine's forests, KSE said in its report, totaling $4.5 billion.