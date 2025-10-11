KI logo
Latvia orders over 800 Russian citizens to leave by mid-October

by Kateryna Hodunova
A mural depicting a skull version of Vladimir Putin, Russia's President, on a building adjacent to the Russian embassy, during an event to mark two years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Riga, Latvia, on Feb. 24, 2024. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Latvian government has ordered 841 Russian citizens to leave the country by Oct. 13, citing their failure to meet legal requirements, including proof of Latvian language proficiency and passing a national security screening, Politico reported on Oct. 10.

Latvia first amended its immigration laws following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. In 2024, the government introduced stricter rules governing the legal stay of Russian nationals.

Under the updated regulations, Russian citizens must obtain EU long-term resident status, demonstrate Latvian language proficiency at the A2 level, and pass a national security check by June 30, 2025.

Roughly 30,000 Russian nationals were affected by the changes. While most have either complied with the new requirements or left voluntarily — around 2,600 in total — 841 individuals failed to submit the necessary documentation on time.

According to Madara Puke, head of public relations at Latvia's Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs (OCMA), those who have not met the requirements must leave the country by Oct. 13.

Puke told Politico some Russian residents claimed they were unaware of the changes until their access to social benefits was revoked.

After the deadline, these individuals will be considered to be residing in Latvia illegally. Their access to public services will be terminated, and those who continue to defy the law may face forced deportation by the Latvian State Border Guard.

Latvia has intensified its national security policies in response to rising tensions with Moscow.

In May, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze urged EU member states to halt visa issuance to Russian citizens. In June, Latvia's parliament passed legislation banning Russian and Belarusian nationals from working in strategic sectors or purchasing real estate in the country.

Latvia
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Saturday, October 11
Saturday, October 11
Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna posthumously named Press Freedom Hero.

The IPI said Roshchyna's death on Sept. 19, 2024 "exposed the brutal treatment suffered by the dozens of Ukrainian journalists unjustly held by Russian authorities, and brought new urgency to the need to protect the press and secure accountability for attacks on journalists."

