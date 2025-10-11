Latvia orders over 800 Russian citizens to leave by mid-October

The Latvian government has ordered 841 Russian citizens to leave the country by Oct. 13, citing their failure to meet legal requirements, including proof of Latvian language proficiency and passing a national security screening, Politico reported on Oct. 10.

Latvia first amended its immigration laws following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. In 2024, the government introduced stricter rules governing the legal stay of Russian nationals.

Under the updated regulations, Russian citizens must obtain EU long-term resident status, demonstrate Latvian language proficiency at the A2 level, and pass a national security check by June 30, 2025.

Roughly 30,000 Russian nationals were affected by the changes. While most have either complied with the new requirements or left voluntarily — around 2,600 in total — 841 individuals failed to submit the necessary documentation on time.

According to Madara Puke, head of public relations at Latvia's Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs (OCMA), those who have not met the requirements must leave the country by Oct. 13.

Puke told Politico some Russian residents claimed they were unaware of the changes until their access to social benefits was revoked.

After the deadline, these individuals will be considered to be residing in Latvia illegally. Their access to public services will be terminated, and those who continue to defy the law may face forced deportation by the Latvian State Border Guard.

Latvia has intensified its national security policies in response to rising tensions with Moscow.

In May, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze urged EU member states to halt visa issuance to Russian citizens. In June, Latvia's parliament passed legislation banning Russian and Belarusian nationals from working in strategic sectors or purchasing real estate in the country.