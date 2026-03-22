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Unrecognized 'Kyiv Patriarchate' elects new head after Filaret's death

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by Linda Hourani
Unrecognized 'Kyiv Patriarchate' elects new head after Filaret's death
Archbishop of Sumy and Okhtyrka Nykodym, elected head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church – Kyiv Patriarchate, in a photo published on March 25, 2025. (Archbishop Nykodym/Facebook)

Seven hierarchs of the unrecognized Ukrainian Orthodox Church — Kyiv Patriarchate on March 21 announced the election of Archbishop Nykodym as their new head, a day after the death of Patriarch Emeritus Filaret.

The decision was announced in a video and written statement released by Nykodym (born Volodymyr Kobzar), who previously served as Archbishop of Sumy and Okhtyrka.

In a joint statement signed by the bishops, the hierarchs declared: "On behalf of the episcopate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church — Kyiv Patriarchate, Archbishop Nykodym has been elected and anointed Patriarch of Kyiv and all Rus-Ukraine."

According to Nykodym, hierarchs both in Ukraine and abroad participated in the meeting and vote, with those outside the country joining online.

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The Kyiv Patriarchate, which split from the Russian Orthodox Church in 1992, was formally dissolved in 2018 when it joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, led by Metropolitan Epiphanius and recognized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Filaret was granted the title of patriarch emeritus — an honorary position without governing authority, not formally recognized by Constantinople.

However, due to an ongoing power struggle between Filaret and Epiphanius, the Kyiv Patriarchate has continued to claim a separate existence, although it is not recognized by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which does not acknowledge any "Patriarch of Kyiv."

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church — Kyiv Patriarchate is also not recognized or in communion with any other major Eastern Orthodox churches.

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Filaret died on March 20 at the age of 97. A staunch opponent of Moscow, he was anathematized and demonized by the Russian Church.

The Kyiv Patriarchate opposed Russian aggression from 2014 and supported the Ukrainian army.

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The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Orthodox Church of UkraineUkrainian Orthodox ChurchUkraineReligion
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Linda Hourani

Junior Investigative Reporter

Linda is a Ukrainian junior reporter investigating Russia’s global influence and disinformation. She has over two years of experience writing news and feature stories for Ukrainian media outlets. She holds an Erasmus Mundus M.A. in Journalism, Media, and Globalisation from Aarhus University and the University of Amsterdam, where she trained in data journalism and communication studies.

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