Kyiv, Odesa hardest hit in overnight Russian attack as 16 killed, 54 injured across Ukraine

At least 16 people were killed and 54 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, according to local authorities.

The heaviest toll was reported in Kyiv and the surrounding oblast, where Russia’s fifth consecutive day of attacks killed at least 12 people and injured 21 others.

Six of those killed were Ukrainian Railways employees, who died when a ballistic missile struck railway facilities, the company said.

"Russia always plans its strikes in a way designed to cause maximum destruction to people’s lives," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russia also heavily targeted Odesa Oblast, with the Air Force identifying it and Kyiv Oblast as the primary targets of the attack.

Residential, energy, and port infrastructure came under attack in Odesa Oblast, injuring one person, the State Emergency Service (DSNS) said. Two residential buildings, a sewing workshop, and the Orlivka international ferry crossing on the Romanian border were damaged, according to local authorities.

Later in the morning, another Russian strike caused a fire at a postal terminal that had already been damaged in a previous attack. The fire was extinguished, and no additional casualties were reported.

"Thousands of families were left without electricity, and work is underway to restore power as quickly as possible," Zelensky said, commenting on the attack in Odesa Oblast. "Russia deliberately damaged a border crossing with Romania, as well as export infrastructure."

Overall, Russia launched several types of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as 218 drones, around a third of which were jet-powered, the Air Force said.

Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted or suppressed 199 aerial targets, including five ballistic missiles, five Kalibr cruise missiles, two S8000 Banderol missiles, and 187 drones. Missile and drone strikes were recorded at 28 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at 10 others.

The attack was still ongoing when the Air Force published the figures at 8:32 a.m.

As of 12:30 p.m., strike and jet-powered drones were flying over Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

In Kherson, a Russian first-person view (FPV) drone struck a car, killing one person and setting the vehicle on fire, the DSNS said.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and nine others injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Six people, including a child, were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Five people were injured in Sumy Oblast, local authorities said.

Two people were killed and 12 injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. The injured included four emergency workers whose vehicle was struck by a Russian drone while they were responding to a fire in the village of Kushuhum.

Russia also attacked Zhytomyr and Chernihiv oblasts, causing fires at an industrial facility and a warehouse in Zhytomyr Oblast and in two settlements in Chernihiv Oblast. No casualties were reported, the DSNS said.

"The number of victims of Russian terror directly depends on every new aid package. I am grateful to everyone helping Ukraine become more resilient," Zelensky said, urging partners to increase deliveries of anti-ballistic missiles to Ukraine.