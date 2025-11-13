Georgia's imprisoned ex-leader asks Zelensky for status of 'civilian captive' in Russia-Ukraine war

Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia's imprisoned former president and Ukrainian citizen, appealed to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov. 13 for the status of a "civilian captive" held by a "pro-Russian regime" during the war.

Saakashvili requested the status "with the corresponding legal consequences," adding that "Ukrainians never abandon their own." Kyiv has previously managed to free civilian Ukrainian captives during exchanges with Moscow.

The appeal was published on Saakashvili's Facebook account a day after the former leader was sent back to a prison facility after spending three years in hospital care. He is expected to serve his sentence until 2034.

The ex-president accused the prison staff of poisoning him in March 2022, referring to an analysis by Western experts while claiming that Russia wants him dead.

Saakashvili, who served as Georgia's president in 2004-2007 and 2008-2013, sought to align the country with the West but lost elections to the Moscow-friendly Georgian Dream party years after a defeat in the 2008 Russia-Georgia war.

The Georgian politician later lived in Ukraine, where he was granted citizenship and briefly served as the governor of Odesa Oblast before returning to Georgia in 2021, leading to his arrest.

Saakashvili has been sentenced on the charges of abuse of power, embezzlement, and illegal border crossing in separate rulings. He has called the charges fabricated and politically motivated.

In his appeal to Zelensky, Saakashvili said that a new case recently initiated against him accuses him and others "of sabotage in favor of a foreign hostile state," a term that allegedly refers to Ukraine.

The State Security Service of Georgia claimed in September 2023 that people linked to Saakashvili and an alleged Ukrainian intelligence officer were plotting a coup in the South Caucasus country. Kyiv has denied any knowledge of the alleged plot.

"In this context, it is absolutely clear that my persecution and my fate are directly connected to the war," Saakashvili said.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry for comment.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for Georgian authorities to release Saakashvili, pointing to his deteriorating health and Ukrainian citizenship.

Ties between Kyiv and Tbilisi have deteriorated sharply in recent years as the ruling Georgian Dream party has sought close ties with Moscow and accused Ukrainian nationals of illicit plots.

In power since 2012, Georgian Dream has been accused of democratic backsliding and election tampering, sparking Western sanctions and mass street protests.