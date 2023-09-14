Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kyiv Independent’s editor-in-chief awarded with Hanns-Joachim Friedrichs Special Prize

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 14, 2023 6:43 PM 2 min read
Olga Rudenko, the editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Independent. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent’s Editor-in-Chief Olga Rudenko received this year’s special prize of the Hanns-Joachim Friedrichs Award, recognizing excellence in journalism.

The prize “honors three Ukrainian female journalists, representing all those who carry out professional journalistic work in an extremely difficult, dangerous environment; who, with their knowledge of the country, its people, and its political connections, provide an indispensable basis for the efforts of foreign correspondents,” reads the announcement on the award’s website.

The other two winners are Ukrainska Pravda’s Editor-in-Chief Sevgil Musaieva and Nataliya Gumenyuk, CEO of the Public Interest Journalism Lab and co-founder of Hromadske.

The award was named in honor of German journalist Hans Joachim Friedrichs, who died in 1995. Since then, it has been presented annually to journalists who have achieved exceptional results in their work.

“The particular challenge of her (Olga’s) journalistic work is being a war correspondent in her own country. It is their home that is destroyed, their apartments in which they endure nights of bombing, their relatives, friends, and colleagues who fight and die at the front,” the announcement continues.

“Nevertheless, working independently and professionally and conducting reliable research is an outstanding achievement we would like to recognize.”

In December last year, Rudenko was announced as the winner of the Women of Europe award in the “Woman in Action” category.

Rudenko was also included in TIME’s 2022 list of Next Generation Leaders, the U.S. magazine’s special series celebrating young people from different fields and around the globe “who are working to build a better world.”

The Kyiv Independent’s journalist wins 2023 George Weidenfeld Prize
Asami Terajima, the Kyiv Independent’s reporter, won the 2023 George Weidenfeld Prize. It is awarded annually for “excellent investigative and courageous research activities” as part of the prestigious German Axel Springer Prize.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.