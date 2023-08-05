Kuleba calls for more F-16s in light of devastating Russian attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for more weapons to be given to the Ukrainian military after the recent attack that hit a blood transfusion center in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 5.

Russia's attacks on Ukraine on Aug. 5 killed a man in Ukraine's northern Sumy region. Russia also launched attacks in several regions of Ukraine, using drones and ballistic missiles.

"Russia unleashed another salvo of missiles on Ukraine this Saturday. Russia will not stop until it is stopped. The global community must focus on enforcing a just and lasting peace: arming Ukraine, including with F-16s to close the sky, and implementing Ukraine’s Peace Formula," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Kuleba has previously said that F-16s are necessary for Ukraine to protect its airspace and grain corridors.

Earlier this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots would begin this month.