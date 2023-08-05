Air Force: Attack drones flying over Mykolaiv Oblast, moving northwest

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Air Force said late on Aug. 5 that “several groups” of attack drones were flying over Mykolaiv Oblast and moving in the northwestern direction.

According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim, there are nine such drones flying over the region.

Earlier, the Air Force reported that Russian forces launched groups of Iranian-made Shahed drones. There are no reports yet of casualties or damage.

The Air Force’s report comes as Russia is attacking regions far from the battlefield and killing and wounding civilians in Kharkiv Oblast.

One of the sites attacked was aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich’s facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Despite the attacks, Zelensky emphasized that these Russian attacks won’t affect the Ukrainian morale, vowing that “(the attacks) won’t give anything to the enemy anyway.”