Russian shelling kills 1 in Sumy Oblast

Russian shelling killed a 62-year-old man in the Novoslobodsk settlement on Aug. 5 around 2 p.m., Olha Garkavenko, the head of the settlement, told Suspilne.

The border communities of Sumy Oblast endure daily attacks from Russian forces. Shelling has become a fact of life in the border region since parts of the oblast were liberated in April 2022.

Russian troops shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 3, resulting in 165 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported via Telegram.

The communities of Bilopillia, Esman, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Druzhbiv, Novoslobidske, Miropillia, and Yunakivka came under fire, the administration said.

In addition to artillery shelling, Russian forces attacked the Sumy border with machine guns, grenade launchers, mortar shelling, and tank shelling.