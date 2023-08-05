Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Explosions reported in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi oblasts as Russia launches ballistic missiles

by Asami Terajima August 5, 2023 7:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces unleashed a batch of Kinzhal ballistic missiles against Ukraine late on Aug. 5, targeting central and western regions, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

A Kyiv Independent reporter confirmed that two loud explosions had been heard in the city of Zhytomyr.

The Khmelnytskyi Oblast military administration also reported explosions in the region, urging civilians to take shelter.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched Kinzhal missiles from around the Russian city of Tambov. The report also said that Russian missiles appeared to be heading toward Vinnytsia and Kyiv oblasts, although these regions’ governors have not reported any explosions yet.

There are no reports on casualties or damage yet.

Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed shooting down a Russian Kinzhal missile for the first time in early May, shortly after the arrival of  U.S. Patriot air defense systems – which enable Ukraine to shoot down ballistic missiles.

Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
