Explosions reported in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi oblasts as Russia launches ballistic missiles

Russian forces unleashed a batch of Kinzhal ballistic missiles against Ukraine late on Aug. 5, targeting central and western regions, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

A Kyiv Independent reporter confirmed that two loud explosions had been heard in the city of Zhytomyr.

The Khmelnytskyi Oblast military administration also reported explosions in the region, urging civilians to take shelter.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched Kinzhal missiles from around the Russian city of Tambov. The report also said that Russian missiles appeared to be heading toward Vinnytsia and Kyiv oblasts, although these regions’ governors have not reported any explosions yet.

There are no reports on casualties or damage yet.

Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed shooting down a Russian Kinzhal missile for the first time in early May, shortly after the arrival of U.S. Patriot air defense systems – which enable Ukraine to shoot down ballistic missiles.