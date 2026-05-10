Kremlin lashes out at Armenia over Zelensky's 'anti-Russian statements' in Yerevan

Moscow expects an explanation from Armenia over President Volodymyr Zelensky's "anti-Russian statements" delivered at a European summit in Yerevan, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on May 10.

Zelensky visited Armenia for the European Political Summit held on May 4-5, marking his first visit to the South Caucasus country.

The president held bilateral meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other leaders, and urged the European community to increase pressure on Russia in order to end its war against Ukraine.

Armenia has the right to hold any summit as part of its multi-vector foreign policy, Peskov told Russian state news outlet Vesti.

However, platforming "anti-Russian" positions is "inconsistent with the spirit of relations" between Moscow and Yerevan, Peskov said, criticizing Pashinyan for not pushing back against such statements.

"The main thing is that Armenia doesn't take an anti-Russian stance. That's what's most important to us," Peskov added.

The warning underscores a growing rift between Yerevan and Moscow, as Armenia, once a close ally of Russia, pursues closer ties with the West and European integration.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously lambasted Armenia and summoned its ambassador over Zelensky's visit.

Pashinyan responded that Armenia is not Russia's ally when it comes to its war in Ukraine.

The South Caucasus country formally remains a member of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but suspended its activities in 2024.

The step came after the military bloc failed to intervene in Armenia-Azerbaijan hostilities in 2022, and Russia did not act when Azerbaijan took Nagorno-Karabakh in the 2023 offensive.