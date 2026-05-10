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Kremlin lashes out at Armenia over Zelensky's 'anti-Russian statements' in Yerevan

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by Martin Fornusek
Kremlin lashes out at Armenia over Zelensky's 'anti-Russian statements' in Yerevan
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 19, 2025. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Moscow expects an explanation from Armenia over President Volodymyr Zelensky's "anti-Russian statements" delivered at a European summit in Yerevan, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on May 10.

Zelensky visited Armenia for the European Political Summit held on May 4-5, marking his first visit to the South Caucasus country.

The president held bilateral meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other leaders, and urged the European community to increase pressure on Russia in order to end its war against Ukraine.

Armenia has the right to hold any summit as part of its multi-vector foreign policy, Peskov told Russian state news outlet Vesti.

However, platforming "anti-Russian" positions is "inconsistent with the spirit of relations" between Moscow and Yerevan, Peskov said, criticizing Pashinyan for not pushing back against such statements.

"The main thing is that Armenia doesn't take an anti-Russian stance. That's what's most important to us," Peskov added.

The warning underscores a growing rift between Yerevan and Moscow, as Armenia, once a close ally of Russia, pursues closer ties with the West and European integration.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously lambasted Armenia and summoned its ambassador over Zelensky's visit.

Pashinyan responded that Armenia is not Russia's ally when it comes to its war in Ukraine.

The South Caucasus country formally remains a member of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but suspended its activities in 2024.

The step came after the military bloc failed to intervene in Armenia-Azerbaijan hostilities in 2022, and Russia did not act when Azerbaijan took Nagorno-Karabakh in the 2023 offensive.

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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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