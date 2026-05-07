'On the issue of Ukraine, we are not an ally of Russia,' Armenian PM says as Kremlin fumes over Zelensky visit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on May 7 that his country is "not an ally" of Russia's war against Ukraine and confirmed that he will be skipping the upcoming Victory Day parade in Moscow.

That same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador to express outrage over President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent visit to Yerevan.

Zelensky met Pashinyan on May 4 at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, marking the first time a Ukrainian president has visited Armenia in 24 years. He described his talks with Pashinyan as "good" and said the leaders were discussing a possible meeting in Kyiv later this year.

"It is important that we are resuming active dialogue between our countries," Zelensky said.

Russia, however, said it was "incomprehensible" for Armenia to provide a "platform" for Zelesnky. The foreign ministry summoned Armenian Ambassador Gurgen Arsenyan to express their "righteous indignation," claiming that hosting Zelensky was a betrayal of Yerevan's relationship to Moscow.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused the "friendly, brotherly country" of Armenia of hosting a "terrorist," repeating Kremlin propaganda about Zelensky's illegitimacy.

"Whose side of history are you on?" she said in a ministry briefing May 7.

Pashinyan's response was clear.

""I have previously made statements on this topic. We have sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and I have said that on the issue of Ukraine, we are not an ally of Russia," he said at a government briefing.

Later, he confirmed to reporters that he will not be attending the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow.

The meetings come amid shifting regional dynamics, as Armenia drifts further from Russia's orbit and closer to the European Union. While Armenia formally remains part of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), ties with Moscow have deteriorated — particularly after Armenia criticized the CSTO for failing to respond during clashes with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh in 2022.

Armenia has signaled interest in deepening ties with the EU, with President Vahagn Khachaturyan signing legislation last year to begin the country's accession process.