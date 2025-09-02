KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Kim Jong Un travels to China to join Xi, Putin at WWII anniversary events

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Kim Jong Un travels to China to join Xi, Putin at WWII anniversary events
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a welcoming ceremony in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024 (Gavriil Grigorov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed into China by special train early on Sept. 2 to attend Beijing’s commemoration of Japan’s surrender in World War Two, state media in Pyongyang reported.

North Korea's state-owned newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Kim departed Pyongyang on Sept. 1 and arrived in China the following morning.

Kim’s visit marks one of his rare trips abroad and the largest multilateral diplomatic gathering he has attended. Kim is expected to take part in a military parade in Beijing on Sept. 3, where he will join Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Photographs published by North Korean media showed Kim with senior officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, inside his dark green armored train, according to Reuters. The train resembled the bulletproof model he has previously used for foreign visits.

Other officials photographed with Kim, included Kim Tok Hun, a Workers' Party secretary and former premier who rose from factory manager to the top leadership and now chairs the parliament’s budget committee; and Jo Yong Won, director of the party’s Organization and Guidance Department since 2022, who oversees personnel and policy implementation and traveled with Kim to Vietnam for his 2019 summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Before crossing the border, Kim inspected a missile research facility developing carbon fibre composite materials for intercontinental ballistic missile engines, according to KCNA. "Maximum propulsion of the new solid-type engine using carbon fibre composites is 1,960 kN, planned to be used in the intercontinental ballistic missile ‘Hwasong-19’ series and the next-generation ... ‘Hwasong-20’," KCNA reported.

North Korea also voiced support for Xi’s recent call for fairer global governance, saying bilateral cooperation with Beijing would deepen to pursue that goal. During a summit on Sept. 1, Xi promoted his vision of a new global security and economic order centered on the "Global South," directly challenging U.S. influence. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the largest in the bloc’s history, has drawn over 20 leaders.

As Putin shakes hands with Modi, Xi, here’s the state of Russia’s allies
After three years of international isolation, Russian President Vladimir Putin is back at the forefront of the global stage. On Sept. 1 he was pictured standing shoulder to shoulder with the leaders of China and India, as Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin and called for a new world order. “We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics, and practise true multilateralism,” he said. It’s a far cry from
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
Kim Jong UnNorth KoreaVladimir PutinXi JinpingChinaRussia
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 2
Tuesday, September 2
Show More

Editors' Picks