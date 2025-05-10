Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Saturday, May 10
Saturday, May 10
Show More
War

Kim Jong Un says North Korea's involvement in Russia's war 'part of sacred mission'

2 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kim Jong Un says North Korea's involvement in Russia's war 'part of sacred mission'
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) visiting a military training base in North Korea's western region shown on a TV at Seoul's Yongsan Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on March 7, 2024. (Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called the soldiers who fought alongside the Russian military in Russia's Kursk Oblast "heroes" and "representatives of the nation's honor," North Korean state media reported on May 10.

"Our involvement in the war was justifiable, and this belongs to our sovereign rights," Kim said.  "I regard this as part of the sacred mission we must execute for our brothers and comrades-in-arms."

Kim also declared that if the "henchmen of the United States and the West, with their tacky, defective munitions, attempt another assault on the Russian Federation," then North Korea "will unhesitatingly issue an order on using the armed forces of the DPRK in repelling the enemy’s invasion."

The North Korean dictator also went on to claim that Russia "serves as a spiritual model" for North Korea and that it is a country of "the last people to tolerate injustice."

North Korea only publicly admitted its involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine in late April, although they first dispatched around 11,000 troops to aid Russia in the fall of 2024. An additional 3,000 troops were reportedly sent earlier this year after Kyiv reported that more than a third of North Korean soldiers have been killed or injured in combat.

Kim has been one of the key allies of Russia during its full-scale war against Ukraine, providing not only soldiers but also artillery shells, ballistic missiles, and other supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally greeted North Korean soldiers after the so-called Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, although Kim was not among the foreign leaders in attendance.

What’s next for North Korean troops fighting for Russia? A possible Ukraine deployment, experts, officials say
North Korean troops fighting for Russia in Kursk Oblast could be redeployed to fight in Ukraine itself, experts and Ukrainian officials have told the Kyiv Independent, though there is still much uncertainty about the next steps Pyongyang’s soldiers could take. Such a move would have huge ramifications for Russia’s full-scale invasion, and far-reaching implications for the international community. “If the Kremlin sends North Korean troops to the territory of Ukraine it would mean that North Kor
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
North KoreaRussiaRussian weaponsKursk incursionKursk OblastNorth Korean missilesUkraine
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks