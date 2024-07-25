Kherson Oblast fortifications are 97% complete, Shmyhal says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal carried out an inspection of the construction of fortifications in Kherson Oblast, he said on July 25.

"In Kherson Oblast, the construction works are complete at 97%," Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel.

The authorities have long been criticized for slow progress in building up fortifications along the front lines. The criticism only grew stronger after Russian forces broke into the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast in May.

"Building fortifications is a priority for the leader of every front-line oblast. This year, the government allocated Hr 2 billion (around $50 million) to Kherson Oblast for this task," Shmyhal said.

Ukraine pushed Russian forces from the west-bank side of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast in late 2022, but Moscow continues to occupy the east bank.

Reports emerged last week that Ukraine was forced to withdraw from Krynky, a key beachhead on the east bank it had held for months.

The government came under renewed pressure over the supposedly poor progress on fortifications after Russia crossed the border into Kharkiv Oblast in May.

Though the advance was eventually halted, many have asked did Russian forces crossed into Ukraine so easily.

One of the commanders in the sector, General Artur Hrobenko, complained in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda that the fortifications on the second defensive line, constructed by the regional authorities, were in poor condition and not properly maintained.

The general also said that building proper defenses on the first line was almost impossible due to constant Russian aerial strikes and shelling.