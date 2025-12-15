KI logo
For the first time, Ukrainian company to co-produce drones in Germany on industrial scale

by Martin Fornusek
The lettering and logo of Quantum-Systems GmbH can be seen at the company's headquarters in Gilching near Munich (Bavaria).(Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Quantum Systems and Frontline Robotics announced on Dec. 15 a joint Ukrainian-German venture to launch the first "industrial-scale" foreign-based production of drones for Ukraine's military.

Quantum Systems, a Germany-based tech company, and Ukrainian firm Frontline Robotics unveiled the new Quantum Frontline Industries (QFI) venture during the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin.

Under this new project, QFI will produce Frontline Industries-designed and battlefield-proven drones in Germany and deliver them to Ukraine in volumes defined by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The venture comes as part of Ukraine's push to deepen defense industry cooperation with Western partners amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukraine is widely seen as a pioneer in drone technology, with unmanned systems emerging as one of the most critical and rapidly evolving aspects of its war with Russia.

"Ukrainians have revolutionized the drone war, now we will revolutionize the industrial war together," said Sven Kruck, Co-CEO of Quantum Systems, in a press release.

"This cooperation will supply the Defense Forces of Ukraine with thousands of drones to drive back the Russian aggressor," commented Yevhen Tretiak, CEO of Frontline Robotics, saying it can "pave the way for future collaborations of this kind."

The venture builds on a strategic partnership signed by the two companies earlier this year.

The announcement comes as Germany unveiled a 10-point plan for strengthening Ukraine's defense during a visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky to Berlin for peace talks with U.S. envoys.

Under the new framework, Ukraine and Germany aim to cooperate more closely on defense-related research and procurement and pursue joint defense ventures.

Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

