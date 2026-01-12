UK reportedly finds legal basis to board shadow fleet tankers evading oil sanctions

The U.K. government has identified a legal basis that could allow its military to stop and board so-called shadow fleet vessels used by Russia and other sanctioned states to bypass oil restrictions, the BBC reported on Jan. 12, citing unnamed government sources.

The move comes as London looks for stronger tools to disrupt illicit oil shipments that help fund Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as sanctioned exports linked to Iran and Venezuela.

According to the BBC, U.K. ministers believe the 2018 Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act could permit the use of military force against oil tankers operating without a valid national flag, a common tactic used to evade sanctions enforcement.

Such vessels often sail under false, invalid, or frequently changing flags.

Discussions are reportedly underway within the government on how to apply these powers in practice, though no timeline has been set for when any boarding operations might begin.

So far, U.K. forces have not boarded detained vessels due to the absence of clear legal authorization that would withstand scrutiny under international law.

The U.K. has already sanctioned more than 500 vessels it identifies as part of a "shadow fleet," which generates revenue for hostile activities, including Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

British forces have previously supported U.S. operations targeting sanctioned oil shipments.

The U.K. assisted the U.S. military in seizing the oil tanker Marinera on Jan. 7 , which U.S. authorities said was transporting oil in violation of sanctions linked to Venezuela, Russia, and Iran.

The vessel, previously known as Bella 1, was sailing under a Russian flag at the time of its capture and had evaded detection for weeks, according to U.S. officials.