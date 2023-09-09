Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Russia bolsters its defenses as Ukrainian forces advance

by Abbey Fenbert September 9, 2023 6:44 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier talks on the radio during a tank training exercise in the Chernihiv region on September 8, 2023. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are changing their communications structures and adapting their electronic warfare systems in response to the Ukrainian counteroffensive's continued advance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Sept. 8 report.

According to the ISW, Russian units are attempting to improve information sharing and strengthen command positions at the front.

Officials from the Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) said that "Russian forces have improved communications between command posts and units at the front by laying field cables and using safer radio communications."

The officials also said the Russian military had moved key command posts and headquarters to better-protected positions out of range of Ukrainian artillery.

However, they noted that "Russian personnel still frequently communicate sensitive information through unsecure channels."

The ISW said that Russian forces still faced a formidable communications challenge due to the disparity of units operating in the same regions of Ukraine.

"Russian command is likely struggling to share information and create a common command space across these widely disparate forces defending against Ukrainian counteroffensive operations," the ISW said.

In addition to efforts to streamline communications, Russian forces are reportedly ramping up production of laser-guided shells and Lancet drones in hopes that improved accuracy can compensate for artillery shortages.

"Russian forces are prioritizing strike accuracy over volume because they lack the ammunition to sustain mass indirect fires," the ISW said, citing information shared by the Royal United Services Insitute (RUSI).

The ISW said that the Russian military was also changing its deployment of electronic warfare (EW) systems at the front. The new dispersal pattern, from a concentration of roughly 10 EW systems for every 20 kilometers to one system per 10 kilometers, indicates that the Russian military has improved the coverage a single EW system provides.

The ISW reported that Ukrainian counteroffensive troops continued to advance in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and south of Bakhmut.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

