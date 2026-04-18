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Iran reimposes restrictions on Strait of Hormuz after Trump signals 'good news'

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Iran reimposes restrictions on Strait of Hormuz after Trump signals 'good news'
The Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Khasab in Oman's northern Musandam peninsula on June 25, 2025. (Giuseppe Cacace /AFP via Getty Images)

Iran reimposed military control over the Strait of Hormuz and prohibited free passage of vessels, its armed forces command said on April 18, according to the state-controlled Fars news agency.

The announcement came a day after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the strait was "completely open" to commercial shipping following the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, prompting oil prices to plunge immediately.

"Following previous agreements in negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed in good faith to allow a limited number of oil tankers and commercial ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in a managed manner," a military spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, the Americans, with their repeated record of breach of promise, continue to engage in banditry and piracy under the guise of a so-called blockade," the spokesperson added.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a key route for global oil and gas shipments — sharply declined after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran beginning Feb. 28, as Tehran targeted tankers and struck energy infrastructure across the region.

About 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas typically transits the strait daily, raising fears that prolonged restrictions could trigger a global energy crisis.

U.S. President Donald Trump said hours earlier there was "some pretty good news" regarding Iran, but declined to elaborate, adding that "they have to say something different because they have people they have to cater to."

Trump also warned that fighting with Tehran could resume if no agreement is reached before April 22, when a two-week ceasefire is set to expire.

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The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
IranDonald TrumpOilMiddle East
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

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Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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