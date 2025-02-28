'Initial steps' identified — US comments on Istanbul talks with Russia about embassy operations

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S.-Russia talks in Istanbul on Feb. 27 were "constructive" and helped identify "initial steps to stabilize bilateral mission operations," the U.S. State Department said.

The already second round of high-level talks between Russia and the Trump administration was focused on embassy operations and came amid Washington's intensifying diplomatic outreach to Moscow. The deliberations allegedly did not concern a potential peace deal in Ukraine.

"The United States raised concerns regarding access to banking and contracted services as well as the need to ensure stable and sustainable staffing levels at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow," the State Department said in a statement.

The Russian delegation was led by Foreign Ministry Atlantic Department Director Ambassador Alexander Darchiyev, while the U.S. side was headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.

The discussions, held at the U.S. Consul General's residence in Istanbul, concluded after more than six hours without comments for the press. Moscow hopes that the "expert consultation" was the first of many and would help Russia and the U.S. in "overcoming disagreements and strengthening trust," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

The meeting came as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to broker a swift peace deal to end Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, which recently entered its fourth year. An exclusion of Ukraine and other partners from the initial U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 sparked fears that Trump might sideline Kyiv and Europe in the peace process.

Upending former President Joe Biden's policy on Ukraine and Russia, the Trump administration has adopted a more hostile rhetoric toward Kyiv while refusing to name Russia as the aggressor, claiming that such labels undermine peace efforts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the Trump administration for its supposed "pragmatism," saying that Moscow and Washington are ready to restart cooperation as first contacts "inspire certain hopes."

The U.S. has been Ukraine's key ally during the full-scale war, providing around $100 billion in military and economic support. Trump's foreign policy shift has raised doubt about his continued commitment to Ukraine's resistance and the security of the European continent.