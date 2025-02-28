Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Russia, Turkey, US State Department, Diplomacy
Edit post

'Initial steps' identified — US comments on Istanbul talks with Russia about embassy operations

by Martin Fornusek February 28, 2025 9:37 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A picture taken on Oct. 9, 2017, shows a general view of the U.S. consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. (Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S.-Russia talks in Istanbul on Feb. 27 were "constructive" and helped identify "initial steps to stabilize bilateral mission operations," the U.S. State Department said.

The already second round of high-level talks between Russia and the Trump administration was focused on embassy operations and came amid Washington's intensifying diplomatic outreach to Moscow. The deliberations allegedly did not concern a potential peace deal in Ukraine.

"The United States raised concerns regarding access to banking and contracted services as well as the need to ensure stable and sustainable staffing levels at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow," the State Department said in a statement.

The Russian delegation was led by Foreign Ministry Atlantic Department Director Ambassador Alexander Darchiyev, while the U.S. side was headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.

The discussions, held at the U.S. Consul General's residence in Istanbul, concluded after more than six hours without comments for the press. Moscow hopes that the "expert consultation" was the first of many and would help Russia and the U.S. in "overcoming disagreements and strengthening trust," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

The meeting came as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to broker a swift peace deal to end Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, which recently entered its fourth year. An exclusion of Ukraine and other partners from the initial U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 sparked fears that Trump might sideline Kyiv and Europe in the peace process.

Upending former President Joe Biden's policy on Ukraine and Russia, the Trump administration has adopted a more hostile rhetoric toward Kyiv while refusing to name Russia as the aggressor, claiming that such labels undermine peace efforts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the Trump administration for its supposed "pragmatism," saying that Moscow and Washington are ready to restart cooperation as first contacts "inspire certain hopes."

The U.S. has been Ukraine's key ally during the full-scale war, providing around $100 billion in military and economic support. Trump's foreign policy shift has raised doubt about his continued commitment to Ukraine's resistance and the security of the European continent.

Is Donald Trump a Russian asset? This US author is ‘completely certain’ he is
Questions about U.S. President Donald Trump’s possibly shady relationship with Russia and the country’s security services have long swirled, even culminating in a special counsel investigation during his first term in office. Though that investigation found evidence of “extensive criminal activity”…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.