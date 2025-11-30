India to seek purchase of Russian jets, air defenses during Putin's visit, Bloomberg reports

India is expected to pitch the purchase of Russian jets and advanced air defense systems during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 30, citing undisclosed sources.

Putin will travel to India between Dec. 4 and 5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, amid New Delhi's cooling relations with the U.S.

According to Bloomberg's sources, Russia and India are expected to discuss the potential purchase of the fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft and the S-500 air defense system.

U.S. President Donald Trump intensified pressure on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year to halt purchases of Russian oil, culminating in July with a 25% penalty on Indian exports that lifted the United States' overall tariff rate on India to 50%.

Modi has balanced historic defense ties with Russia alongside engagement with the U.S. and Europe.

While India was historically reliant on Russia for arms, and Russia remains its largest defense supplier, Indian imports of Russian arms have declined to 36% of the country's imports over the last four years, compared to 72% in 2010–14, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

"They (Russia) have been our friends through both fair and foul weather, and we are not going to sort of stop our defense cooperation with them anytime soon, but I do want to stress that India follows a policy of strategic autonomy," Indian Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said in New Delhi on Nov. 28, Dawn reported.

India operates over 200 Russian fighter jets and multiple S-400 batteries, which were deployed during a four-day confrontation with Pakistan in May.