Ministry says 202 Indian citizens recruited by Russia to fight in war against Ukraine

A total of 202 Indian nationals have been recruited into the Russian army since 2022, with at least 26 killed and seven missing, according to India's Foreign Ministry.

The ministry mentioned the figure in an official report submitted to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of India's parliament, on Dec. 18.

The statement adds to evidence that Russia is actively recruiting foreign nationals to fight in its war against Ukraine. According. Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Russia had mobilized 18,092 foreigners from 128 countries as of October.

"As per information available, 202 Indian nationals are believed to have been recruited into the Russian armed forces. Concerted efforts by the Government have resulted in the early discharge of 119 of them; 26 are reported to have lost their lives, and seven are reported missing by the Russian side," the report said.

According to the ministry, 50 Indians remain enlisted in the Russian army, and India is "continuously engaged with the Russian side" to secure their early release and repatriation.

"The Government of India remains continuously engaged with the Russian side to ensure the safety, well-being, and early discharge of all Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces," the statement read.

The ministry also confirmed that the bodies of 10 Indian soldiers have been repatriated, while two others have been cremated locally. DNA samples from family members of 18 individuals reported dead or missing have been sent to Russian authorities to help identify remains.

Moscow has drawn in foreign fighters through a mix of financial incentives and recruitment schemes — including misleading job offers and promises of Russian citizenship.

In October, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent that North Koreans make up the largest contingent of foreign nationals fighting for Russia, followed by recruits from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Cuba.

Russia is also forcibly conscripting Ukrainians in occupied territories. As of October, 46,327 Ukrainian citizens had been drafted into the Russian military since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.