IAEA reports increased drone activity near Ukrainian nuclear sites

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported a major increase in drone activity near several Ukrainian nuclear power plant sites this week, with more than 160 unmanned aerial vehicles recorded nearby on May 13-14.

The drones were reported in the vicinity of the Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukraine nuclear power plants, as well as the Chornobyl site, the IAEA said. Agency teams reported no direct impact on nuclear safety at the sites but said the activity posed "significant risks to nuclear safety and security."

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed deep concern about military activity near nuclear facilities and renewed his call for restraint.

"Any military action in the vicinity of nuclear facilities significantly increases the risk of a nuclear accident," Grossi said.

"I once again call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to fully respect the Seven Indispensable Pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during the conflict."

The IAEA said the principles are intended to help protect nuclear safety and security during the war in Ukraine.

Separately, the agency reported that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine has relied on a single off-site backup power line for more than seven weeks. The IAEA said it is continuing negotiations with Ukraine and Russia to secure a temporary localized ceasefire needed for essential repairs to off-site power infrastructure.

The plan's main power line was disconnected March 24. Since then, the plant has experienced three total losses of off-site power when its backup line was also disconnected.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is Europe's largest nuclear power plant and among the 10 largest in the world. It has been under Russian military occupation since 2022, along with large swathes of Zaporizhzhia oblast. The regional capital and most of region's population remain under Ukrainian administration.