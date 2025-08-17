Featured Videos
Trump-Putin summit as Russia advances in Donetsk Oblast | Ukraine This Week
First face-to-face meeting between Russian President Putin and U.S. President Trump since the latter’s second term to the major push of Russian forces in the embattled Donetsk Oblast.
The Ukrainian voices left out of Trump-Putin meeting
Putin holds advantage ahead of Trump meeting, expert says
Ukrainians react to Trump's plan for talks with Putin
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska, Kherson in crisis | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.