Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukrainian naval drones, Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, Crimea, War
Edit post

Naval drone attacked Sevastopol, Russian occupation authorities claim

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 18, 2024 9:23 AM 2 min read
A satellite image of the area around the Bay of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea. (Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The port city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea came under attack by a naval drone, Russian occupation authorities claimed early on July 18.

"The loud noises that were heard in the city were our military's response to a request for an attack by a naval drone," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed head of the occupied city, said on Telegram.

Razvozhaev claimed the drone had been destroyed.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel shared a video that purported to show defenses firing toward the sea against the drone.

Ukraine has not commented on the attacks. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The coastal area south of Sevastopol also reportedly came under attack on July 15 by aerial drones.

Sevastopol is an important port city and was chosen by Russia as the headquarters for its Black Sea Fleet, but successful Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea forced Moscow to pull out much of its naval forces from the peninsula.

After repeated attacks, Russia withdrew its last patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet from Crimea on July 15.

Ukraine previously destroyed several Russian ships with naval drones, including a landing ship Caesar Kunikov, a Sergei Kotov patrol ship, high-speed Serna and Akula landing crafts, and a Tarantul-class Ivanovets missile corvette.

Opinion: Ukraine’s naval drones are taking over the Black Sea
Russian forces have encountered a new enemy in the Black Sea: Ukraine’s arsenal of naval kamikaze drones. These deceptively small unmanned vehicles have targeted Russia’s Black Sea Fleet since September 2022, picking off Russian battleships one by one. The latest of Ukraine’s maritime conquests was…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:06 PM  (Updated: )

Germany to halve Ukraine military aid, Reuters reports.

The move comes amid increasing concern that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election will see a dramatic cut in Washington's support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.
3:09 PM

95 Ukrainian POWs released from Russian captivity.

Another 95 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back home, including service members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Border Guard, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 17.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.