Hungary to sue EU over ban on Russian gas.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Nov. 14 that Hungary would take the European Union to court over its decision to ban Russian gas imports.

"We do not accept this obviously unlawful solution contrary to European values," Orban said on a weekly radio show, AFP reported. "We are turning to the European Court of Justice."

The Council of the EU agreed in October to phase out Russian energy imports by the end of 2027.

The decision was approved by a qualified majority, with Hungary and Slovakia being the only member states to oppose it.

The two countries remain largely dependent on Russian oil and gas imports, and their leaders have repeatedly obstructed EU aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow.

Oil and gas exports remain a key source of Russia's federal revenue, helping to fuel its all-out war against Ukraine.

Orban, seen as the most Kremlin-friendly leader in the EU, also said that he is exploring other, "non-legal" means of dissuading the EU from the move, but did not provide further details.

Hungary came under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump, who maintains warm ties with Orban, urged European countries to cut off Russian energy imports and sanctioned major Russian oil companies.

Orban traveled to Washington last week to successfully negotiate an exemption from the sanctions.

While Budapest claimed the waiver is for an unlimited period, the Trump administration said it had only granted a one-year exemption for Hungarian purchases of Russian oil and gas.