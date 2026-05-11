Hungary to stop abusing EU veto rights, incoming foreign minister says

Budapest will cease abusing its EU veto rights and will again become a reliable and predictable partner, Hungary's incoming foreign minister, Anita Orban, said on May 11.

Hungary has too often used the veto "as political theater," Orban (no relation to former Prime Minister Viktor Orban) said during a confirmation hearing in the Hungarian parliament.

Viktor Orban, Hungary's Kremlin-friendly ex-prime minister, has often wielded veto rights to block or delay assistance to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, causing a rift between Budapest and the rest of the European bloc.

The new Hungarian government's priority is to restore trust among EU and NATO partners and to help unblock 17 billion euros ($20 billion) frozen over the rule-of-law disputes, the incoming minister said.

However, Hungary will not become a "weak, silent member state" and will apply a veto when "real Hungarian interests are at stake," she added.

Peter Magyar, Hungary's new prime minister, who assumed office on May 9 after ousting Viktor Orban's Fidesz party in last month's elections, has pledged to restore ties with the EU while eliminating energy dependence on Russia.

Commenting on relations with Ukraine, Anita Orban said Hungary "stands for peace" and would stay out of the war, reiterating that Budapest would not send arms to Kyiv.

Budapest would also set clear conditions for Kyiv's path toward European integration, including addressing the rights of the Hungarian minority in western Ukraine.

Hungary has long accused Ukraine of discriminating against its Hungarian community, namely, through its education language laws. Kyiv has rejected the accusation, saying that its language laws are intended to strengthen national identity and counter decades of Russification.

Hungary's new cabinet, which will include energy expert Anita Orban as Hungary's chief diplomat, is to be formed on May 12.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on May 11 that Kyiv would present Budapest with a "package of proposals" to resolve all concerns regarding the rights of the Hungarian minority.

"We are open to a new page in bilateral relations," Sybiha said ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels. Ukraine's top diplomat expressed hope that Ukraine may soon begin formal EU accession talks, which have been blocked so far by Hungary.