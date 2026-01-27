KI logo
Europe

Hungary summons Ukrainian ambassador over election interference claims

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks at a press conference on Jan. 19, 2026 in Prague, Czechia. (Michal Cizek / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine's ambassador to Hungary was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Budapest on Jan. 27, as Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused Kyiv of interfering in Hungary's upcoming parliamentary elections.

"Today, we summoned Ukraine's ambassador to the MFA in Budapest. We will not tolerate any interference in Hungary's elections, including Ukraine's attempts to influence the outcome and to intervene in the electoral process in favor of the Tisza Party," Szijjarto said in a post on X.

Szijjarto claimed that President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian government had engaged in an "open, shameless and aggressive interference campaign" in recent weeks. According to Szijjarto, Kyiv's objective was to influence the Hungarian elections in favor of the Tisza Party.

"But only the Hungarian people can decide Hungary's future. That decision is made in Hungary, not in Brussels and certainly not in Kyiv. We will defend our sovereignty by every possible means!" he said.

Szijjarto's comments echoed recent remarks by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who on Jan. 24 accused Ukraine of meddling in Hungary's parliamentary elections, saying Kyiv had "gone on the offensive" and was "issuing threats and openly interfering in the Hungarian elections."

While Ukraine has not responded to Szijjarto's most recent claims, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reacted to earlier allegations, urging Hungarian officials to "not be afraid of Ukraine," but of the Hungarian people.

read also

Ukraine war latest updates: Russian drones strike passenger train in Kharkiv Oblast, 2 injured (9)
Live coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine with breaking news and frontline updates. Updated 8 times today. Russian drones struck a passenger train in Kharkiv oblast on Jan. 27, hitting a locomotive and passenger car and causing a fire, Ukrainian officials said.
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Hungary-Ukraine relationsPeter SzijjartoForeign MinistryDiplomacy
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America–based news editor for the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the international development sector in Washington, D.C., focusing on democracy, human rights, and governance in Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her professional experience includes managing Ukraine programs at the National Democratic Institute, as well as project development work at Internews and Eurasia Foundation. Pakhnyuk holds a Master of Arts in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

