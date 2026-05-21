Hungary doubles down on Orban-era ban of Ukrainian agriculture

Hungary's Agriculture Minister Szabolcs Bona announced on May 21 that the new government would bring in a fresh ban on Ukrainian agricultural produce after they let the Orban-era restriction lapse, a potential breach of EU law.

The previous government under Viktor Orban had activated an "emergency situation" in the country, under which came the previous ban on Ukrainian produce.



The new government's decision to end that state of emergency meant that the trade ban also lapsed, which Bona described as a "serious legislative trap for Hungarian farmers" in a Facebook post.



"We will not allow Ukrainian or any other imported product to endanger the livelihood of Hungarian farmers and the supply of healthy food to the Hungarian people. The protection of Hungarian food, Hungarian farmland, and Hungarian farmers is a national interest," Bona said.



He added that the government "will restore the ban on goods from Ukraine as quickly as possible" and said the legislation is already being drafted, which would cover everything from meat to vegetables, grain, and wine.



However, trade policy is legally controlled by the European Union in Brussels, not by national capitals.



Karin Karlsbro, who sits on the European Parliament's trade committee, told the Kyiv Independent "it is deeply regrettable that the government of Hungary has chosen to continue the illegal import ban on goods from Ukraine."



"The European Parliament has long called for the European Commission to take a tougher stance against those Member States that are violating EU rules through these import bans. I will immediately raise the issue with (Trade) Commissioner (Maros) Sefcovic to ensure that Hungary’s and the other Member States’ actions have consequences," she added.



The news comes amid high hopes that the relationship between Hungary and Ukraine was set to improve.



In April, Budapest stopped blocking the EU's 90 billion euro ($106 billion) loan for Ukraine.



On May 20, practical talks began between the Hungarian and Ukrainian governments to resolve a dispute over the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine's far west, which has been blocking progress on EU membership talks.



But the strength and size of Ukraine's agriculture sector is not only being considered a threat in Budapest. Warsaw is also blocking one part of Ukraine's EU membership talks from proceeding over fears that Ukraine's joining will hurt Polish farmers.