Starmer reaffirms support in call with Zelensky, after easing of Russian sanctions prompts backlash

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 20, reaffirming London’s continued support for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing war.

The conversation comes amid backlash over a U.K. license issued on May 19 that appeared to allow imports of fuel refined from Russian oil via third countries. A separate license allowing maritime transport of Russian LNG was also issued, adding to the controversy.

The move was widely interpreted as a potential easing of sanctions and drew concern from Kyiv and European partners.

U.K. officials later acknowledged the rollout had been handled “clumsily,” with Trade Minister Chris Bryant apologizing for the confusion and saying the measure would be suspended as soon as possible.

During the phone call, Starmer outlined the U.K.’s efforts to intensify pressure on Moscow, including a newly announced sanctions package aimed at reducing its oil presence on global markets.

Both leaders stressed the importance of maintaining this pressure and welcomed the strength of the U.K.-Ukraine partnership.

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine and set out our ongoing commitment to do everything possible to debilitate and degrade Putin’s war machine,” the U.K. government's statement said.

Starmer also commended Ukrainians for their continued strength and perseverance amid Russia’s ongoing attacks.

The leaders agreed to stay in close contact and continue coordination moving forward.

The U.K. has been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, providing sustained military, financial, and political support to Kyiv.